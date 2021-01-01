By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Eleven persons were on Friday seriously injured in a multiple motor accident in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The accident which occurred around 2pm opposite a Catholic Church in the area involved six vehicles with fifty-two persons on board.

An eye witness said the crash was caused by excessive speeding resulting to loss of control.

The Nation gathered that the victims were rescued by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and rushed to various hospitals in the area for treatment.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi wished the injured accelerated recovery.

He admonished motorist to avoid speeding especially in built up areas, insisting recommended speed limit or common sense speed limit should be applied while driving.

He said, “A multiple and serious crash happened at Ihiala opposite St Anthony Catholic Church at about 0210 hrs today 1st January, 2021.

“The crash involved 6 vehicle’s which includes, Unidentified driver of Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Agb 268 ZT; Unidentified driver of a Mark Trailer with registration number GWA 456 YR and Unidentified driver of Toyota Hiace bus with registration number NEN 106 XQ.

Others were Unidentified driver of Acura MDX Jeep with registration number NZM 764 LK; Unidentified driver of Macapolo Luxurious bus with registration number AKD 483 XF and Unidentified driver of Hyundai Jeep with registration number EG 172 SMK.

“Fifty two (52) persons were involved in the crash, which include 38 male adults and 14 female adults. Eleven (11) persons sustained injuries and were taken to Obijackson Foundation and lady of Lourdes hospital respectively all in Ihiala for treatment by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala.

“Meanwhile FRSC rescue team from Ihiala are on ground controling traffic as the obstructions are been cleared.”