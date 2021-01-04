Sowore and others in court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, on Monday, arraigned the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2.

Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election and publisher of an online news outlet, Sahara Reporters, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for leading a protest against bad governance in the country.

He was docked alongside four others, Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere, on a three-count charge that bordered on criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and alleged attempt to incite others.

The Prosecution told the court that the Defendants were arrested with placards that called for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, all the Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It will be recalled that Sowore was previously detained for about five months after he was arrested for convening the #RevolutionNow protest in 2019.

He is currently answering to a separate amended two-count treasonable felony charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja, alongside his co-Defendant, Olawole Bakare.

The Defendants were specifically alleged to have conspired to stage a revolution campaign on August 5, 2019, tagged “#Revolution Now”, aimed at removing President Buhari from office as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his term of office, otherwise than by constitutional means.

