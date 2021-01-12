The New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) has announced it has taken the extraordinary move of opening an inquiry into the removal of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani from its membership.

According to an NYSBA statement, on Monday, January 11, the organization received hundreds of complaints in recent months regarding Giuliani’s efforts to challenge the veracity of the 2020 presidential election on the President’s behalf.

The organization also feels Guiliani’s actions and words also spurred Trump supporters to invade the Capitol on January 6, according to the statement.

Even if the NYSBA removes his membership, they cannot debar him as the organization is a voluntary bar association, so the ousting would not prevent him from representing President Trump in an impeachment trial or other pending litigation against him.

“This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not made it lightly, we cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked, the statement reads.

”NYSBA’s bylaws state that no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association.

”Mr Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

The concluding part of the statement said: ”President Trump’s personal attorney will have the option to contest his NYSBA removal.

