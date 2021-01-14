New York City is cancelling all its contracts with President Donald Trump’s company, a move that could cost the outgoing president millions of dollars in response to his role in last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power, de Blasio, the mayor of New York City said in a statement.

“The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump organization contracts.

“In light of last week’s attack on our Capitol and our democracy, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of New Yorkers for the city to commence the process of cancelling these contracts and terminating its business ties with the Trump organization, corporation counsel James Johnson said in the statement from the mayor’s office.

The statement said the contracts termination clauses are somewhat different. Termination of the carousel contract occurs after 25 days written notice, termination of the ice rink contracts requires 30 days notice, termination of the golf course contract is more complex and is expected to take a number of months.

The Trump organization, made up of hundreds of businesses owned by the president, has three contracts to run concessions in New York City, The central park carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks and Ferry Point golf course. The attractions bring the company $17 million a year, according to WSJ.

