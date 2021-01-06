A newborn baby was on Wednesday found at a refuse dump in Ebonyi State and residents have moved to call on relevant authorities to evacuate the infant’s remains.

The baby was allegedly found in a sack at Igweogbuofia Street, Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki metropolis of the state..

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, one of the residents in the area, Mrs Chinwe Madu, alleged that the act was not committed in the area.

The resident said she suspects a member of the public must have committed the act elsewhere and dumped the body in the street to avoid being identified.

“This evil was not committed in this area rather the perpetrator chose to dump the baby’s body here to cover up his or her act,” Madu said.

Another resident, Mrs Ogechi Nwaedu, who expressed dismay at the development, called for an evacuation of the body to avoid any health implications of the decomposing body.

In reaction to the development, the Environmental Health Officer, State Ministry of Environment, Mr Sunday Nwonu, said that the ministry would collaborate with the Police Command to evacuate the body of the newborn.

“We do not have the rights to go and bury the baby because police need to be aware.

“Whatever we are doing is with the authority of the police,” Nwonu told NAN.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said she had not been briefed by the DPO of the area.

“The DPO of the area has not briefed us on the matter because he told me he was still on it,” she said.

