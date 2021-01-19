Oba Darasimi

The new elected Chairman of Bebeji Local Government in Kano State, Hon Ali Nnamandi is dead.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly from high blood pressure just three days after the elections which took place on Saturday.

The late Nnamandi was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who swept all the 44 local government chairmanship positions in the election conducted over the weekend.

A statement signed by the APC Publicity Committee Chairman in Bebeji Local Government, Hon Ibrahim Adamu Tiga and made available to newsmen confirmed the death of the newly elected chairman.

He said Hon. Nnamandi died at about 1 am after a brief illness.

Tiga said Nnamandi had driven himself to hospital, but later died from what was suspected to be high blood pressure.

Hon. Tiga said Nnamandi will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites, at his residence in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

The APC had won all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats at Saturday’s Kano State local government poll.

“The total votes scored by the candidates is 2,530.577 million. Work is still in progress to ascertain the total votes scored by candidates of other political parties,” he said.

Garba-Sheka said the election was generally peaceful in the 11,500 polling units across the 44 Local Government Areas of the State.

While commending Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his support and non-interference, the chairperson thanked the Civil Society Organisations for their support towards ensuring free, fair and credible election.

Twelve political parties took part in the election.

While a faction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party loyal to a former Governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, opted out of the election, the other faction in the party participated in the election.

According to most political commentators, local council elections are almost a charade since the ruling party in the state is almost certain to win all available seats.

