Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved the recruitment and training of 4,000 youths across the 25 local government areas of the state for the establishment of community policing by the state government.

The state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, announced the recruitment while addressing journalists in Minna.

Daji said the introduction of community policing will curb security challenges confronting the state.

He explained that it was the state government’s commitment to securing the people that led to the establishment of community policing in the state.

The commissioner assured that government will support security agencies in the state with logistics to enhance their performance.

He applauded state commissioner of police Adamu Usman for effectively policing the state “even with the lean resources at his disposal.

“He (Usman) was able to ensure that his officers put in their best to protect lives and property of citizens of the state.”

