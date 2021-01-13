President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the posting of new ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the president had ordered that a total of 95 ambassadors, including the 42 non-career ones whose nomination the Senate ratified in July 2020, be posted out.

However, the statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, was silent on the details of the posting.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The list includes 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced.

“The ministry also wishes to inform that there will be an induction course for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses, which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions.”

Among the non-career ambassadors that the Senate cleared on July 22, 2020 were a former THISDAY Editor, Mr. Oma Djebah (Delta) and a former Editor of The Guardian, Mr. Debo Adesina (Oyo).

Other non-career ambassadors-designate confirmed by the Senate were Umar Suleiman (Adamawa), Kelvin Peter (Adamawa), Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra), Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River), Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi), Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo), Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu), Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Amb.

Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun), Adejare Bello (Osun), John Usanga (Akwa Ibom), Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano), Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue), Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno), Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa) and Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna).

Others were Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa), Sadiya Ahmad Nuhu (Kano), Adeshina Alege (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau), Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara), Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba), Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi), Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue), Jazuli Imam Galadanci (Kano), Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi), Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara), Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara), Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe (Ondo) and Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo).

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

The president, in May 2020, had also sent a list of 42 career ambassadors-designate to the Senate for ratification.

The nominees were O Nwachukwu (Abia), A. Kefas (Adamawa), R.U Brown (Akwa Ibom), G.A Odidibo (Anambra), O.C Onowu (Anambra), Y.S Sulieman (Bauchi),

E.S Agbana (Bayelsa), B.B.M Okoyen (Bayelsa), G.M Okoko (Benue), A.M Garba (Borno), M.I Bashir (Borno), M.O Abang (Cross River) and A.E Alote (Cross River).

Others were G.E Edokpa (Edo), A.M Maduwike (Enugu), Adamu Lamua (Gombe), Innocent Iwejuo (Imo), A.S Abubakar (Jigawa), Y.A Ahmed (Jigawa) and S.D Umar (Kaduna).

The rest were: A. A Sule (Kano), G.Y Hamza (Kano), N. Rini (Katsina), Ahmed Rimawa (Katsina), M. Manu (Kebbi), I.R Ocheni (Kogi), I.A Yusuf (Kogi), M. Abdulraheem (Kwara), W.A Adedeji (Lagos), A.U Ogah (Nasarawa), A.A Musa (Niger), N.A Kolo (Niger), H.O Olaniyon (Ogun), A.R Adejola (Ogun), O.E Awe (Ondo), O.O Aluko (Osun), E.A Alatishe (Osun), V.A Adeleke (Oyo), M.S Adamu (Plateau), I.N Charles (Rivers), M. Ifu (Taraba) and B.B Hamman (Yobe).