Nigeria: Atiku Takes Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has become one of the first Nigerians to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Atiku took the vaccine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a tweet by a member of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Media Team, Abdulrasheed Uba, said the former vice president had become one of the first Nigerian leaders to take the COVID-19 jab.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in December 2020 tweeted about the vaccine being expected in Nigeria.

