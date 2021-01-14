Oba Darasimi

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that Nigeria is better than it was when he took over in 2015, urging the citizens especially the elite to be fair in their criticism of his administration.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, President Buhari said security situation when he took over was pathetic but today, it is better as there have been significant improvement since 2015.

“Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came in 2015. Where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.”

On the security situation especially in the Northeast, the President remarked: “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came in 2015 and what is the condition now? Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano, and here (in Abuja). We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough.”

President Buhari also assured that the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons was paramount on the agenda of the government.

“The people in IDP camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get an education. We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best,” the President said.