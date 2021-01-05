Breaking News

Nigeria, China Sign Agreement To Establish Committee On Diplomatic Ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama  (R) and Chinese Envoy, Wang Yi (M) 

The Nigerian government has signed an agreement with China to establish an intergovernmental committee to coordinate the agreements between both countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama during a meeting on Tuesday with the Chinese Envoy, Wang Yi discussed issues relating to Nigeria-China relations.

Several issues such as railway, education, prisoner-exchange programme, access to vaccines for Nigeria as well as health were discussed.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of a direct flight between both countries which according to the minister the discussion has gone to an advanced stage.

Those in attendance include the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora.


