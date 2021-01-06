Maiduguri — Hundreds of civilians are fleeing their homes following an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on a community in Askira/Uba local government area of Borno state on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the deadly groups are currently setting houses ablaze at Womdeo village in Askira/Uba council of Borno state.

According to a fleeing resident, Musa Ishaiku, he said hundreds of residents “are currently taking refuge in the bushes and hills without knowing the whereabouts of their love ones.”

“They came at about 6:30 pm and started shooting from all angles, there was confusion as many parents could not find their children, we are on the hill now. Watching how are they currently burning down our houses.” Musa stated.

Another resident, Steve Mamza said that the insurgents came in hundreds to attack the community.

” As I am speaking with you they are still in Womdeo village, walking free for about two hours now. Many of our people have fled to the adjoining community for safety. Our village is under attacks by Boko Haram.”Mamza added.

As of the time of filing this report, the military was yet to confirm or deny the incident.

Daily Trust reports that the insurgents had on Monday attacked a military settlement in Kuda, near Chibok town at exactly 4:30 pm.

Six soldiers and one civilian reportedly died during the exchange of gun duel.