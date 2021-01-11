The federal government yesterday asked Nigerians not to panic over claims that the much expected COVID-19 vaccine has microchip embedded in it.

According to it, the citizens should disregard such rumours because the vaccine to be procured does not contain a microchip.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) which made the clarification urged Nigerians to ignore the rumours from the third columnists.

NOA said this in a series of tweets aimed at enlightening Nigerians on the progress made on the issue of vaccination.

The agency said the ministry of health would certify the vaccine safe before being administered to Nigerians.

“No! COVID-19 vaccine does not contain any harmful substance or microchip. All vaccines including COVID-19 vaccines are manufactured under strict compliance with WHO guidelines.

“Also, before the vaccine is administered in Nigeria, NAFDAC will test and certify it is safe for human use”, NOA said.

On whether the vaccine could be infected with COVID-19, NOA said, “The vaccine will be subjected to laboratory examinations to ensure it is safe before being administered to humans.

“No! The vaccine cannot infect you with COVID-19. It is meant to protect you from COVID-19 infection. Once your vaccination doses are complete, you become protected.

“There is no scientific evidence that COVID-19 vaccine will change or affect human genetic information (DNA).

“No! COVID-19 vaccine does not alter your DNA. It triggers an immune response that will protect your body against the virus if encountered. Once you and your community members are protected, the chances of the spread of the disease are reduced”.

Hospitals Grapple With Shortage Of Oxygen, Bed Space

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic seems to be taking a new dimension in Lagos and Abuja as hospitals grapple with shortage of oxygen and bed spaces.

Lagos State commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotoso, said at the weekend that the second wave of the COVID-19 is more vicious adding the symptoms don’t occur as it used to be.

He said while many people that are brought into the hospital require oxygen, most of the hospitals have limited numbers of the equipment.

While giving an update, the Lagos State government said it deployed effective response to #COVID-19 pandemic, adding that a brand new oxygen plant situated at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, was activated Friday, January 8, 2021.

Omotoso stated: “The oxygen plant was built in collaboration with Gates Foundation in response to the second wave of #COVID-19 in Lagos State.

“Oxygen plants are industrial devices designed for regular supply into healthcare facilities. The plants separate oxygen from other air components by using pressure swing adsorption or membrane separation techniques.

“High purity oxygen is needed in healthcare facilities and essential for patients undergoing COVID-19 treatments.

“The increased demand for oxygen for treatment of patients in the the second wave of the #COVID-19 pandemic necessitated activation of more oxygen generation capacity in Lagos state and has received express approval of Governor Babajide SanwoOlu .

“Oxygen from the newly installed plant will be administered to patients through cylinders made available at hospital wards.

“This is particularly useful for patients with co-morbidities who require prompt oxygen for survival.

“The operation of the plant will significantly make oxygen available for #COVID-19 patients and supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour In critical situations, a #COVID-19 patient can use 6 cylinders per day.

“Oxygen from the plant will be very helpful for effective treatment due to proximity to the plant which serves as a source,” he said.

Also in Abuja, it was gathered that the same issue is being grappled with.

It was learnt that the isolation centre located at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, is also having shortage of bed space and oxygen.

Some doctors who spoke under anonymity said most wards don’t have enough bed space for critical cases.

Africa’s Confirmed Cases Exceed 3 Million Mark

Similarly, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), yesterday disclosed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent have reached 3,021,769.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded on the continent as of Sunday morning stood at 72,121.

The Centre noted that a total of 2,450,492 people infected with the virus across the continent have recovered as of Sunday morning.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, at 1,214,176, 451,637, 157,514, 148,799 and 127,792 respectively.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 32,824 on Sunday, according to the Africa CDC.