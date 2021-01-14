Benue State Government has announced an outbreak of cholera in the state, which it disclosed has killed 25 persons.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi, while disclosing this to journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, enjoined the people living at the river banks and other sources of water in the state not to use untreated water.

She said contaminated water has been identified as the cause of the death of 25 persons on Agatu and Guma Local Government Areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council has placed a total ban on public gatherings.

According to Addingi, a gathering of over 50 people will not be allowed.

She also said all shops and supermarkets must ensure that those coming in must wear facemask and have water and soap with which to wash their hands or use sanitisers.

“Schools are going to be opened on the January 18, 2020, and the schools will be strictly monitored to maintain and observe all COVID-19 protocols. Those with large numbers will stagger their programmes to ensure students and pupils are not over crowded,” the commissioner said.