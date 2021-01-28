A report by Transparency International, TI, on Thursday, has shown that out of 183 countries, Nigeria now ranks 149 on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI, 2020.

The report published by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, showed that Nigeria declined in the CPI in 2020.

Nigeria scored 25 out of 100 points in the 2020 CPI, falling back by one point compared to last year, the report by CISLAC/TI Nigeria, Centre for Democracy and Development CDD, and BudgIT, said.

While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption it is completely impartial, objective and respected globally.

The report partly read:

“The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, CPI, released globally by Transparency International (TI) today shows that Nigeria yet again records a decline in the CPI in 2020.

“In the country comparison for this year, Nigeria ranks 149 out of 183 countries— three places down compared to 2019 results.

“The CPI aggregates data from eight different sources that provide perceptions by Nigeria’s business community and country experts on the level of corruption in the public sector.

“While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption, it is an indication of the perception of the Nigerian public about the state of corruption in the country. The index is completely impartial, objective and globally well respected.

“This result is coming at the heels of numerous challenges facing the country ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, insecurity, high unemployment and a sharp increase in government borrowing amongst others.

“While releasing its report on ‘Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s COVID Response’ in December 2020 the World Bank warned that.

“In the next three years, an average Nigerian could see a reversal of decades of economic growth and the country could enter its deepest recession since the 1980s.”

The report further pointed out that Nigeria’s CPI score is just another reminder of the need for a fast, transparent, and robust response to the challenges posed by corruption to Nigeria.

“It is worrying that despite the numerous efforts by state actors on the war against corruption, Nigeria is still perceived by citizens and members of the international community as being corrupt. CISLAC/TI is forced to ask why the results do not commensurate with the efforts?”

Making reference to an independent think-tank organisation, the Council on Foreign Relations, CFR, that Nigeria witnessed a total of 2,860 kidnappings in 2020, a development which the report said was linked to corruption.

Worrisome factors heightening corruption in Nigeria, according to the report, include the absence of transparency in the COVID-19 pandemic response; nepotism in the public service appointments and promotions; Lack of adequate anti-corruption legal frameworks and interference by politicians in the operation of law enforcement agencies; the prevalence of bribery and extortion in the Nigerian Police; and security sector corruption.

On the relationship between Covid-19 and corruption, the report said:

“Absence of transparency in the COVID-19 pandemic response; With the COVID-19 pandemic out of Nigeria’s responsibility, there has been a lack of transparency in the emergency response of the government.

“Coupled with the gap in coordination, the process has been fraught by the incessant flouting of procurement guidelines, hoarding of relief materials and diversion of these materials which are then used as personal souvenirs presented to political party loyalists and close associates.

“We find it disturbing that in some cases, supplies donated by a group of well-meaning Nigerian business persons, corporate entities, development partners and others under the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were left inexplicably undistributed, and in some cases rotten, by the federal and state governments.

“While these occurrences are not specific to Nigeria, citizens are yet to see concrete action by the anti-graft agencies on these issues.”

Taking into consideration nepotism in the workplace, the report said:

“In the past year, we witnessed nepotism and favouritism in the appointment and promotion of some public officers. For example, all Nigerians remember the controversy which trailed the decision of the National Judicial Council (NJC) when at least eight of the 33 judges recommended for appointment by the NJC were either children or relatives of current or retired justices of the Supreme or Appeal Courts.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in itself is not an exception with allegations of individuals promoted on the basis of their relationship and other affiliations as against merit and other criteria stated in the rule books.

“Reports around the commercialisation of employment into various institutions, including admission into various tertiary educational institutions put the nation in a bad light. The extortion for the acquisition of services like healthcare, passports renewal and obtaining of visas creates a negative perception of corruption in Nigeria.”

The report went on to analyze the deep rot in the Nigerian Police Force, a development which had cumulated in the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country last year.

“Prevalence of bribery and extortion in the Nigerian Police; the year 2020 witnessed the #EndSARS protests which saw young people across the nation demanding an end to police brutality and corruption. A factor that led to this protest was widespread bribery and extortion by law enforcement officials especially the police.

“The first and second national corruption surveys conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the government’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and released in 2017 and 2019 both showed the Nigerian Police is the institution with the highest prevalence of bribery amongst the institutions measured.

“While there have been commendable efforts by the Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU) in reducing police abuses, there is a need to scale up the efforts of the unit to meet the demands of citizens as contained in the Police Act 2020.

“Security sector corruption: From violent extremism and insurgency to piracy, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on oil infrastructure, drug trafficking, and organised crime, Nigeria faces a host of complex security challenges. These threats typically involve irregular forces and are largely societally based.

“They are most prevalent and persistent in marginalised areas where communities feel high levels of distrust toward the government—often built up over many years. At their root, these security challenges are symptoms of larger failures in governance.

“As many of Nigeria’s security threats are domestic in nature, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is often the primary security interface with the public. However, low levels of public trust in the police inhibit the cooperation needed to be effective against these societally based threats.

“Nigeria’s security system is also perceived to be politicised. Leaders are often appointed based on their political allegiances rather than on their experience or capabilities in law enforcement. As a result, the quality of leadership at the helm of affairs suffers.”

Coming as a form of recommendation, the report called on the government and her supporters to examine the drivers behind Nigeria’s deteriorating anti-corruption image and consider actions.

The report recommended transparency in the utilisation of Covid-19 relief funds by state and non-state actors; promotion, appointment and appraisal of public servants based on merit; and passage of relevant anti-corruption laws by the National Assembly.

