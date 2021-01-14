By Nwafor Sunday

Foremost nationalist and first minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Thursday decried the poor state of the country, saying that Nigeria has to start all over again.

Speaking at a zoom meeting organized by Dele Momodu of the Ovation Magazine and Mazi Ezeoke, Amechi said that the country has deviated from the original constitution of the country, noting that there is need for a new constitution where every Nigerian will be involved to speak what he/she wants.

Speaking further, Amechi said: “I am sad. This is no longer the country we founded. This country has to start all over again. You can’t beat someone and ask him not to cry. If you don’t like us, let us go. I don’t want to go, I belief in one Nigeria”.

