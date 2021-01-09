By Clement A. Oloyede, Kano

The Kano State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), yesterday said should the state government further deduct from civil servants’ salaries and pensions, it would take “appropriate legal or industrial action to seek redress.”

The warning was issued by the unions through their leaders: Kabiru Ado Minjibir (NLC), Mansur Isah (TUC) and Hashim Saleh (JNC) at a press conference that also had the leader of the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) in attendance.

Minjibir, who read the position of the labour leaders, said they were concerned by news making the rounds in the state that the state government had reversed the minimum wage of N30,600 to N18,000, adding that to avoid taking chances, the Congress reached out to relevant stakeholders in government.

Daily Trust reported on Wednesday that civil servants in the state have been left confused and dissatisfied with slashes in their November and December salaries, which the state government said was caused by the dwindling economy.

But the organised labour told Daily Trust in the report that it rejected government’s reasons for the deduction and would soon communicate its next line of action.