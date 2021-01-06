The Kankara schoolboys, released after a week in captivity, were kidnapped in their school on Dec 11, 2020.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said the state government did not pay any ransom to rescue the abducted 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Mr Inuwa said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday that although rescuing the boys from their abductors was difficult, no ransom was given.

He said the state government deployed a multi-facet approach in effecting the release of the boys saying, “in doing this, we ensured that no casualty was recorded.”

The SSG said, “Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the government paid N1million to rescue each student, the government did not pay any money.

“Although, the process was difficult and hectic, we ensured that no casualty was recorded during the operations, we are happy that they returned safely and were reunited with their families.”

He commended the efforts of the Federal Government through the police and other security agencies towards ensuring the release of the school boys.

Although the pupils regained their freedom after one week in captivity, there have been controversies over whether ransom was paid to the abductors or not.

(NAN)