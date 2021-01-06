StatiSense relied on data from the Debt Management Office to carry out its survey.

A recent report by StatiSense, an international statistics firm, has shown that Kogi, Katsina, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Bauchi states, topped the list of 12 states with least local debt stock in Nigeria for the year ended 2020.

StatiSense is a data consulting firm with expertise in providing data services such as analytics, research, reporting, measurement and evaluation and training to individuals, private organisations and non-governmental organisations.

The report, released on January 1, 2021, showed that 12 states are with lowest debt stock, referencing documents from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Responding to enquiries from PREMIUM TIMES, the data firm said it reviewed the states’ debt figures in December 2019 and Sept 2020.

The breakdown revealed that Kogi State’s debts reduced by N59.15billion; Katsina, N21.75billion; FCT, N17.94billion; Edo, N17.57billion; Ekiti, N9.84billion; Plateau, N7billion and Kaduna, N6.39billion.

Others are Imo, N6.26billion; Ebonyi, N5.46billion; Bauchi, N5.13billion; Osun, N3.76billion and Cross River, N2.85billion.

However, states like Benue, Abia, Anambra and eight others were on the list of states with increased local debt profile for the period reviewed.