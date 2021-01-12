The closure of the bridge will be between January 15 and January 29.

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, has announced the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for two weeks to allow the completion of rehabilitation and maintenance of the bridge.

The development was communicated on the official Twitter handle of the state government.

Announcing the adjustment to the current traffic flow, Frederic Oladeinde, the commissioner for transportation, said no vehicular movement will be allowed on the bridge from 12 midnight on January 15 to 12 midnight, January 29.

“In order to accomplish the planned reopening of the 3rd Mainland Bridge on February 22nd, 2021 due to the on-going rehabilitation/maintenance works, the Lagos State Government hereby announce the shifting of the current diversion point on the bridge to a closer position for traffic coming from Iyana Oworosoki going to Adekunle or Lagos Island.

“There shall be no vehicular access from Iyana Oworosoki to Adekunle axis on the slip road/ramp down on the 3rd Mainland Bridge for the two weeks period (midnight 15th to midnight 29th January, 2021) temporary change restrictions,” the commissioner said.

The transportation ministry said the adjustment was to allow the removal, replacement and casting of joint No23 in addition to the two other joints (16and17) that are presently being worked on by the Federal Ministry of Works contractor.

After the restriction of vehicular movement from January 15 to January 28, the current traffic status shall then resume on January 30, the ministry said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian government partially closed the Third Mainland Bridge on July 24, 2020 for repair and maintenance of the bridge.

The 11.8km bridge, constructed in 1990, is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

The repair and maintenance of the bridge was scheduled to hold for six months, due for reopening in January.

The government, however, announced February 22 as the day for the reopening of the bridge following an extension in the rehabilitation and maintenance works ongoing on the bridge.

Traffic Flow Arrangement

Following the announcement of the two weeks’ closure of the bridge, motorists and commuters that ply the Third Mainland bridge corridor are to take note of the following traffic adjustments as compiled by the Ministry of Transportation.

“There shall be no vehicular access from Iyana Oworosoki to Adekunle axis on the slip road/ramp down on the 3rd Mainland Bridge for the two weeks period (midnight 15th to midnight 29th January, 2021) temporary change restrictions.

“All traffic from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada going to Adekunle axis should use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes.There shall be no access for vehicular movements from the Adekunle axis towards Iyana Oworosoki on 3rd Mainland Bridge between 12 midnight and 1pm (15th to 29th January, 2021).

“All Iyana Oworosoki bound traffic from the Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu as alternative routes.

“The current crossover position on the bridge for Adekunle or Lagos Island bound traffic from Iyana Oworosoki between 12 midnight and 12 noon will now be at a new closer position for 2 weeks.The current shared movement of 12 midnight to 12 noon for Lagos Island traffic bound from Iyana Oworosoki shall remain.The current 1pm to 12 midnight Mainland (Iyana Oworosoki) bound traffic flow from the Lagos Island shall remain,” the ministry said.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) shall continue to ensure the vigorous management of traffic control and enforcement on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and all identified alternative routes in order to ensure an endurable and acceptable traffic movement experience for motorists during these trying periods.

The ministry added that other previous traffic flow advisory measures announced by the Lagos State Government for the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge remain the same while assuring that the bridge will be opened to traffic flow as soon as possible.

The Lagos State Government through the ministry appealed to road users along the corridor to drive patiently and follow the traffic advice as any inconvenience this may cause will be temporary.