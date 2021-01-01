The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has rescinded the suspension of three traditional rulers in the state.

The three traditional rulers were among the 12 suspended in September 2020 for allegedly travelling out of their domain to Abuja, without seeking permission to do so.

The monarchs had joined billionaire oil mogul, Arthur Eze, on a trip to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obiano, who was allegedly in a feud with Eze for accusing him of shortchanging monarchs in the state, brought the hammer down on the monarchs for what many thought could be insubordination to him by the monarchs.

But in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Greg Obi, dated December 31, 2020, Governor Obiano lifted the one year suspension slammed on three of the traditional rulers.

Obi wrote: “His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano, in a new year act of magnanimity, has decided to lift the suspension of three traditional rulers.

“The affected Igwes are: Igwe NN. Kelly Nkeli – Igbariam, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno – Ifitedunu, and Igwe Peter Uyanwa – Ukwulu.”

The statement further said that the lifting of the ban takes effect immediately.

The state government had previously announced the removal of some of the traditional rulers, who embarked on the trip, including Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia community, who has also gone to court to challenge his removal.

Nwankwo, in a recent interview with THISDAY, said the governor had no power to remove him as he has neither offended culture nor the people, two reasons he said were stipulated in the Traditional Rulers Act as reason any monarch could be removed.

Nwankwo urged the state government to immediately reinstate him.