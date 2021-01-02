Daily News

Nigeria owes ₦15.8trn domestic debt instruments

By
0
nigeria-owes-₦15.8trn-domestic-debt-instruments
Views: Visits 4

Nduka Chiejina (Assistant Editor)

Nigerian government is owing ₦15,846,230,766,967.00 100.00 as domestic debt instruments.

Debt instruments are assets that require a fixed payment to the holder, usually with interest.

As at September 31st, 2020, the federal government is owing investors ₦11,652,120,657,592.00 or 73.53 percent of total domestic debt instruments in FGN bonds.

According to documents from the Debt Management Office (DMO) the government is owing ₦2,720,436,493,000.00 or 17.17 percent in Nigerian Treasury Bills; ₦100,988,000,000.00 or 0.64 percent in Nigerian Treasury Bonds and ₦12,561,028,000.00 or 0.08 percent in FGN Savings Bond.

Other domestic debt instruments the federal government is obliged to settle in the future are FGN Sukuk ₦362,557,000,000.00 or 2.29 percent; Green Bond ₦25,690,000,000.00 or 0.16 percent and Promissory Notes ₦971,877,588,375.00 or 6.13 percent.

On promissory note obligations, the federal government paid state governments ₦153,823,453,439.00 on the 28th of December, 2020. The government will pay the state governments another ₦31,440,652,571.00 on February 18, 2021.

READ ALSO: ‘Domestic debt servicing gulps N609.13b in Q1’

On April 30, 2021, Oil Marketing Companies (Government Agencies) will redeem ₦44,488,038,738.00 promissory notes from the government while State Governments will redeem ₦277,896,159,025.00.

On May 24, 2021, State Governments will be paid ₦5,849,212,443.00 by the federal government in keeping with its promissory note obligations and on July 12, 2021, Oil Marketing Companies will be paid ₦80,587,917,866.00; Oil Marketing Companies (Government Agencies) ₦12,221,147,926.00; and Oil Marketing Companies (Government Agencies) ₦12,086,954,965.00 from promissory note obligations by the federal government.

These domestic debt instruments form part of the ₦32.2 trillion total debt of the Federal government.

Bank probes alleged unethical conduct of staff

Previous article

One dies as cult groups clash in Osogbo carnival

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News