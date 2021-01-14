Garba Shehu said an ultimatum by the Islamic group on Mr Kukah is wrong.

The presidency, in reaction to the controversy surrounding a statement by a prominent Catholic cleric, Matthew Kukah, has said that the cleric must be allowed to ‘practice his faith and his politics.’

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, said this in a statement Wednesday evening.

He warned an Islamic group against an ultimatum it issued to Mr Kukah.

“The reported ultimatum by a group based in Sokoto, “Muslim Solidarity Forum,” calling on the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah to tender an unreserved apology to the entire Muslim Ummah over his recent “malicious comments” against Islam, or quietly and quickly leave the state, is wrong because it is not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr Shehu wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the statement by Mr Kukah accusing the Buhari administration of nepotism and saying such could have led to a military coup if situations were reversed as regards the beneficiaries of the nepotistic act.

Details later…