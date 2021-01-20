Latest statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown that the country recorded 15 Covid-19-related death.

This happened even as the country recorded 1301 positive cases of the virus on Tuesday night.

According to the health agency, Lagos recorded 551 while the FCT recorded 209 fresh cases.

Other states with new cases include Oyo-83, Plateau-65, Kaduna-64, Enugu-61, Rivers-44, Ondo-39, Benue-37, Akwa Ibom-31, Kano-19, Delta-18, Gombe-18, Ogun-16, Edo-15, Kebbi-10, Ebonyi-9, Jigawa-4, Osun-3, Zamfara-3, Borno-1 and Nasarawa-1.

Nigeria now has 113, 305 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 91, 200 patients have been discharged so far while 1464 deaths have been recorded.

As the number of Covid-19 positive cases keep increasing, the NCDC, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 (PTF), as well as relevant stakeholders have called on Nigerians to take responsibility and protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The Street Journal, on Tuesday, reported that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said any malaria-like symptoms should henceforth be considered as COVID-19 virus infection ”unless and until proven not to be one”.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, advised that anyone with such symptoms should proceed to any of the state’s public health facilities or laboratories to get tested for free.

He noted that seeking help early and quickly significantly improves the chances of survival for severe to critical cases.

Sanwo-Olu said it is important that Lagos State residents begin to learn to live and act responsibly, in order to augment the government’s efforts and previous success of flattening the curve.

