Nigeria Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Cases As Lagos Orders Reopening Of Schools

A file photo of a health worker on duty.

Nigeria on Monday recorded its highest figure of COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, as the Lagos State government issued a directive for schools to reopen.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country – the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It revealed that a total of 1,204 new confirmed cases were reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the figure, Lagos State reported the highest number of infections in a single day, with 654 new cases.

The south-west state is followed by the FCT, Plateau, and Kaduna where 200, 60, and 54 more infections were confirmed.

Similarly, Kano recorded 40, Rivers got 30, Edo has 28, Nasarawa recorded 25, Kebbi confirmed 19, Bauchi reported 18, Oyo has 13, Akwa Ibom recorded 12, while Bayelsa and Ogun States have 11 more cases each.

States, where cases less than 10 were reported, includes Delta – nine, Abia – eight, Benue – five, Imo – three, Borno – two, Sokoto – one, and Osun one.

1204 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-654

FCT-200

Plateau-60

Kaduna-54

Kano-40

Rivers-30

Edo-28

Nasarawa-25

Kebbi-19

Bauchi-18

Oyo-13

Akwa Ibom-12

Bayelsa-11

Ogun-11

Delta-9

Abia-8

Benue-5

Imo-3

Borno-2

Sokoto-1

Osun-1

91,351 confirmed

75,699 discharged

1,318 deaths pic.twitter.com/DhGzPtTv5Z

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 4, 2021

The new figure brings to 91,351 the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country.

Nigeria’s recovery figure also rose to 75,699 while 1,318 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the nation’s capital.

The rise in the death toll was a result of four more fatalities reported on Monday.

Before the tweet by the NCDC in which Lagos recorded 654 new cases,  the state government had ordered the reopening of schools from January 18.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who made the announcement, had asked authorities in the schools to make efforts to comply with all the COVID-19 requirements for resumption.

See the case summary as of January 5, 2021, below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 31,975 4,712 27,013 250
FCT 12,283 4,585 7,594 104
Kaduna 5,501 558 4,890 53
Plateau 5,057 398 4,615 44
Oyo 4,048 591 3,405 52
Rivers 3,602 304 3,234 64
Edo 2,916 107 2,692 117
Ogun 2,563 231 2,298 34
Kano 2,364 318 1,978 68
Delta 1,897 108 1,737 52
Ondo 1,843 39 1,763 41
Katsina 1,636 180 1,429 27
Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31
Enugu 1,382 13 1,348 21
Gombe 1,338 300 1,001 37
Ebonyi 1,097 -5 1,072 30
Bauchi 1,038 156 865 17
Abia 1,036 46 979 11
Osun 1,020 31 965 24
Nasarawa 923 585 325 13
Borno 798 24 738 36
Imo 769 35 722 12
Benue 537 57 469 11
Bayelsa 530 54 455 21
Akwa Ibom 449 51 389 9
Adamawa 424 161 238 25
Niger 417 84 320 13
Ekiti 415 14 395 6
Jigawa 407 28 368 11
Sokoto 381 63 298 20
Anambra 328 34 274 20
Taraba 217 23 187 7
Yobe 201 49 144 8
Kebbi 192 19 163 10
Cross River 169 0 157 12
Zamfara 112 25 82 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


