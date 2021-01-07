A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

Nigeria has continued to witness a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases, reporting its highest single-day tally for the third consecutive day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a late-night tweet on Wednesday, saying 1,664 more infections were reported in 24 hours.

Wednesday’s figure is higher than the tallies reported on Tuesday – 1,354 and Monday – 1,204 by 310 and 460 cases respectively.

In its latest update on the disease, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria stated that the new cases were confirmed in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the cases, Lagos, FCT, and Plateau reported the highest figures which were above the 100 mark while others recorded lower figures.

According to the NCDC, Lagos recorded 642, FTC got 407, Plateau has 160, Kaduna recorded 83, Rivers confirmed 62, Adamawa reported 47, Nasarawa has 38, Abia recorded 29, Edo reported 28, Anambra has 27, while Niger and Ogun States have 24 more cases each.

Others are Imo – 15, Oyo – 14, Kano – 12, Osun – 12, Borno – nine, Delta – seven, Enugu – seven, Bauchi – five, Ekiti – five, Sokoto – five, and Jigawa – two.

Following the new highest single-day tally, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 94,369 coronavirus cases out of the over one million samples tested since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020.

The nation’s recovery figure also rose to 77,299 while 1,324 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the nation’s capital.

On Wednesday, the NCDC said five more fatalities were reported.

Amid the second wave of infections in Nigeria, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had called on state authorities to reopen their treatment and isolation centres.

After an initial relaxation of COVID-19 measures, the PTF asked the state authorities to reactivate the protocols to promptly tackle the spread of the disease.

It had also warned the people, especially the Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and government officials against flouting the COVID-19 travel protocols.