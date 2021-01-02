Nigeria has recorded over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its report on Friday night noted that 1,074 new cases were recorded.

Of the new cases, Lagos recorded 642, Kaduna 92, Rivers 78, FCT and Gombe 66 each, Kano 35, Ogun 31, Katsina 22, Plateau 20, Abia seven, Niger and Oyo, four each, Akwa Ibom, three, Delta and Osun, two each.

This now brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to 88,587.

74,373 are, however, said to have recovered while 1,294 have died.

On Thursday night, the country recorded 1,031 COVID-19 cases.

This comes as the world begins to record a second wave of the virus with vaccines are starting to get rolled out.

In Nigeria Lagos remains one of the worst-hit states with over 30, 830 cases.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said that at least 4,527 infected persons are currently undergoing home-based treatment, with 140 cases currently under isolation.