Nigeria Records Six More Deaths As COVID-19 Cases Near 96,000

A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll hit 1,330 on Thursday after six more people battling the disease lost the fight.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Friday in an early-morning tweet while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

It noted that the whole fatalities were reported in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As the country slips into the second wave of infections following an initial relaxation of COVID-19 measures, 1,565 more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Although it is not the highest single-day figure to be recorded since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, it is only trailing the 1,664 tally reported in the previous day.

Just like Wednesday, Lagos has the highest number of fresh infections – 807 and was only followed by the FCT – 236, as the places where figures exceeding 100 were reported.

Twenty-three other states, according to the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria, recorded new cases below 100.

They include Kaduna – 79, Oyo – 57, Plateau – 47, Rivers – 37, Katsina – 35, Edo – 30, Sokoto – 30, Delta – 26, Kebbi – 23, Ondo – 20, Enugu – 18, Abia – 17, and Ogun – 17.

Others are Benue – 16, Bayelsa – 15, Bauchi – 14, Niger – 13, Kano – 10, Borno – six, Imo – five, Ekiti – four, Osun – two, and Jigawa – one.

This brings to 95,934 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country while those that have been successfully treated are 77,982.

As of 9am on Friday, the NCDC said a total of 1,004,915 have been collected and tested across the country.

See the figures according to the states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 34,136 5,847 28,039 250
FCT 13,071 5,216 7,749 106
Kaduna 5,717 437 5,226 54
Plateau 5,381 433 4,903 45
Oyo 4,157 673 3,431 53
Rivers 3,738 377 3,297 64
Edo 2,996 159 2,720 117
Ogun 2,605 231 2,340 34
Kano 2,389 316 2,005 68
Delta 1,944 155 1,737 52
Ondo 1,863 59 1,763 41
Katsina 1,671 57 1,587 27
Kwara 1,495 370 1,094 31
Enugu 1,445 61 1,363 21
Gombe 1,359 321 1,001 37
Ebonyi 1,120 18 1,072 30
Abia 1,082 85 986 11
Bauchi 1,071 175 879 17
Osun 1,036 41 971 24
Nasarawa 961 623 325 13
Borno 823 49 738 36
Imo 789 30 743 16
Bayelsa 560 74 465 21
Benue 553 73 469 11
Adamawa 471 208 238 25
Akwa Ibom 465 66 390 9
Sokoto 455 137 298 20
Niger 454 72 369 13
Ekiti 426 16 403 7
Jigawa 410 31 368 11
Anambra 364 70 274 20
Taraba 225 28 190 7
Kebbi 215 40 163 12
Yobe 201 49 144 8
Cross River 169 0 157 12
Zamfara 112 25 82 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


