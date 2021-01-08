A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll hit 1,330 on Thursday after six more people battling the disease lost the fight.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Friday in an early-morning tweet while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

It noted that the whole fatalities were reported in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As the country slips into the second wave of infections following an initial relaxation of COVID-19 measures, 1,565 more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Although it is not the highest single-day figure to be recorded since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, it is only trailing the 1,664 tally reported in the previous day.

Just like Wednesday, Lagos has the highest number of fresh infections – 807 and was only followed by the FCT – 236, as the places where figures exceeding 100 were reported.

Twenty-three other states, according to the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria, recorded new cases below 100.

They include Kaduna – 79, Oyo – 57, Plateau – 47, Rivers – 37, Katsina – 35, Edo – 30, Sokoto – 30, Delta – 26, Kebbi – 23, Ondo – 20, Enugu – 18, Abia – 17, and Ogun – 17.

Others are Benue – 16, Bayelsa – 15, Bauchi – 14, Niger – 13, Kano – 10, Borno – six, Imo – five, Ekiti – four, Osun – two, and Jigawa – one.

This brings to 95,934 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country while those that have been successfully treated are 77,982.

As of 9am on Friday, the NCDC said a total of 1,004,915 have been collected and tested across the country.

See the figures according to the states below: