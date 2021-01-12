The Nigerian Government has finally approved the postings of ambassador-designates to Nigerian missions abroad.

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the posting, which was approved yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari, comprised the 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting Agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced”, the statement read in part.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that there will be an induction course for the Ambassador-Designates and their spouses on a date to be announced shortly.

“The exercise is to prepare and facilitate the movement of the Envoys to their respective Missions.”

“The countries of the assignment were however not made available by the ministry.”

