Oba Darasimi

Nigeria is expected to take delivery of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire.

Ehanire said in a statement that the 10 million doses were in addition to 100,000 expected doses of Pfizer vaccine.

However, the statement did not specify the type of vaccine the 10 million doses would be or if the batch would be financed by the African Union or as part of COVAX, which links the World Health Organisation with private partners to work for pooled procurement and equitable distribution.

The Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), had earlier announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.

It said that the rate of infection per state/region would determine priority in the distribution of vaccines.

The NPHCDA revealed that all states will initially receive 4,000 vaccines doses during the first phase, as the FG urges that healthcare workers and the elderly be made priority in receiving vaccination.

Nigeria has officially reported some 104,000 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,382 have been fatal. The country has a population of around 200 million so the reported COVID-19 figures are believed to be lower than the true situation, especially with its low testing.

With the second wave of the pandemic, cases have risen sharply since the end of November, notably in the economic capital Lagos, a city of about 20 million people.

The death rate has also increased.

A variant strain of coronavirus has been discovered in recent months but it remains unclear whether it is more contagious or deadly.

The authorities had also said the vaccine doses would be given from January to February in its first phase, as they targets vaccinating 40% of Nigerians by 2021 and 70% by 2022.

But the challenges of transporting and storing vaccines for many millions of people are enormous in a country where adequate hospital facilities are lacking.