Daily News

Nigeria to participate in African Weightlifting Championships in Mauritius

By
0
nigeria-to-participate-in-african-weightlifting-championships-in-mauritius
Views: Visits 7

Nigeria will participate in the African Weightlifting Championships slated for April 1 to April 8 at Vacoas in Mauritius, an official said on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Technical Director of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Christopher Nwadei, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the tournament would serve as an Olympic qualifier.

He said the country’s weightlifters have been preparing for the competition since last year, in order to put up a good performance at the championships.

“They were in camp in Abuja in December, and they will resume the second phase of the camping programme after the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo.

ALSO READ: Nigerian weightlifter sets new record at African Games

“Our target is to win more medals, and gather enough points that will give us the opportunity to feature at the Olympics. The lifters will do their best to make the country proud.

“We have been putting up good performances whenever we go out to represent the country,” Mr Nwadei said.

He added that eight weightlifters – six females and two males — will represent the country at the championships.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

PT Mag Campaign AD

Digital euro could happen ‘within five years’: Lagarde

Previous article

Son of prominent Brooklyn Judge among those arrested over US Capitol siege

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News