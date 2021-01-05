Sowore was reportedly arrested along with other activists for leading a procession tagged crossover protest in the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2021, in Abuja. The activists, who were initially not allowed access to their lawyers, were arraigned on the trumped-up charges of unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance. A Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the activist, Omoyele Sowore, and his colleagues to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, till Tuesday when their bail application would be perfected.

Like this: Like Loading...