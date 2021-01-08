The Nigerian Army, following the alleged illegal detention of suspects in one of its holding centres in Borno State, have been embroiled in a N100m lawsuit.

Those dragged to the Federal High Court in Maiduguri over the mater are the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Buratai; General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army and Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The suit, No. FHC/MU/CS/1/2021, is being filed by Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Damakosu and Sabo Yahaya for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights pursuant to Section 46(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The petitioners, in the lawsuit, called on the court to declare that the continued detention of the applicants at the detention cell of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maimalari Cantonement, Maiduguri from November 24, 2020, till date without being brought before a competent court for trial is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, null and void.

The demands of the petitioners include:

1. That the court issues an order compelling the respondents to either arraign the applicants before a competent court of law to immediately discharge the applicants from unlawful detention forthwith.

2. The payment of damages in the sum of N100million, written apology and any further order as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

The court has, however, not fixed a date to hear the case.

