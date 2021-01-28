A Nigerian businessman whose name has been given as Prince Obieze Nestor has allegedly died in police custody in Dubai, following his arrest for allegedly displaying hard currencies online.

The man who is believed to be into oil and gas business is notorious for flaunting flashy pictures of himself on Instagram where he freely displays his exotic cars.

Nestor was said to have been arrested on the 12th of January, 2021, for displaying wads of cash on his Instagram page.

It is being alleged that after his arrest, he was denied access to his family and lawyer.

A source who narrated the story said: “After he posted the video, the police stormed his house and arrested him. They didn’t allow anyone to visit him, not even his lawyer or his girlfriend had access to him.

“Nestor was arrested by the C.I.D. Dubai and I believe he was tortured during interrogation. He died in police custody and he has been deposited in the mortuary.”

While the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs are yet to react to the development, it is expected that a statement will be put out soon.

It will also be recalled that when alleged Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi was arrested, the Dubai Police had said they kept a close watch on his social media activities. Hushpuppi was notorious for flaunting his extravagant lifestyle online.

