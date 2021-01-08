Many Nigerian governors will be given COVID-19 vaccine on live television to encourage Nigerians to accept the vaccine, an official has said.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, who addressed journalists in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said he and his colleagues had accepted to do so.

“Absolutely,” Mr Fayemi answered when asked if governors will also take the vaccines on live television. “We too will like to demonstrate to our citizens that we believe that vaccines would work.”

“Don’t forget, we have a lot of experience on this. Governors Forum managed the polio vaccines administration in the country and we have garnered a lot of experience,” said Mr Fayemi, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported plans by the government to get President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to take the vaccines on live television.

Nigeria is expecting its first 100,000 vaccines late this month.

More details later…