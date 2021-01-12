A Nigerian soldier, Azunna Maduabuchi, who was court martialed and found guilty of murdering his superior, Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi, while in the battlefield, has been sentenced to death by firing squad for committing the offence.

The soldier who sat before a court-martial in Maiduguri, Borno State capital was arraigned for shooting Lieutenant Ngorgi in July 2020 at close range in Bama Local Government of Borno State for refusing to grant him a welfare pass.

It would be recalled that the Army Public Relation Officer, Col. Sagir Musa, had said the incident occurred when the soldier approached his superior who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call.

He said the soldier was taken into custody immediately after the incident so that an investigation would be carried out. The remains of the deceased officer was evacuated to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

At the court session held at the Maimalari Cantonment , Maiduguri on Tuesday, January 12, 2020, the soldier was found guilty of the crime.

Four other soldiers who were arraigned for manslaughter were also sentenced to various years of imprisonment. Sergeant Sani Ishaya was sentenced to four years, while Bidemi Fabiyi got two years.

Private Musa Bala and Private Abdulraheed Adamu also got one-year imprisonment each.

