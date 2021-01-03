Super Falcons striker, Rasheedat Ajibade has moved from the Norwegian side to join the Spanish giants, on a two-year deal.

Ajibade arrived at the Spanish club, her second move in Europe, following the expiration of her contract with Avaldsnes in December 2020.

She had moved from Robo Queens (a Nigerian club) to join Avaldsnes Idrettssenter in December 2018 on a two-year deal, helping them to a fifth-place finish after scoring five goals in 2019.

Goal.com reports that 21-year-old Ajibade went on to establish herself in Thomas Dahle’s ladies side with eight goals from 18 games and made the Toppserien Team of the Week eight times as they bagged bronze.

The Nigerian forward has expressed joy over the move to the Spanish club and is eager to show the world what she is made of in the coming days with her new team.

Ajibade told her new club:

“It is a great privilege and an opportunity to be here.

“I am excited to be a part of this team and I hope that together we achieve success. It is a great step in my career and a great challenge for me and I am ready to give it my all.

“I am a versatile, versatile, energetic and hard-working player. I tell the Atléticos that I’m going to do my best so that they and the team can feel proud.”

Ajibade’s move to Atletico will see her become the second Nigerian to play for the Spanish giants after Francisca Ordega’s loan spell in 2017.

Her move will also see her join five other Nigerians who had earlier moved to Spanish clubs and the list include Eibar’s Charity Adule, Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, Sevilla’s Toni Payne, Madrid CFF duo Rita Chikwelu and Chidinma Okeke.

Ajibade is expected to make her debut for Atletico when they face Rayo Vallecano in their next clash on January 6.