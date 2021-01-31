Nigerian YouTuber, Bilikis Signature, has taken to various social media to cry out over the alleged abduction of her kids by her husband after he led an attack against her.

According to Bilikis, her children were picked up from the front of their school in Lakowe, Lagos State on Tuesday, January 26 2021.

It is alleged that her husband who stays in Kuwait sponsored thugs to attack her and some family members, as well as seize her phone and laptops to prevent her from recording the incident.

She said, “I just had to come out because my kids were abducted, my car was taken forcefully. I need help because on Tuesday morning, as I was dropping my kids in their school, Spring of Life at Lakowe, four thugs came to attack me in front of the school.

“The four thugs came to attack me and the father of my children surfaced with his mum, sister, brother and cousin. They came to take my kids forcefully. When he came, the first thing he was telling them was please, ‘Don’t let her make any call, don’t let her make any video. Make sure you collect her phone.’

“He was attacking me because he is a violent person and that’s the reason why I left him in the first place. He took everything away.

“I need your help guys, I’ve reported to the right authorities but I still need your help. Since Tuesday, I can’t imagine how traumatized my kids will be right now.”

Bilikis expressed disappointment with the way her kids were taken away from her despite the fact she has always allowed him to have access to the kids.

She said she was in pains because she does not know where her children are and she has been deprived of seeing them.

Bilikis accused her husband of deleting her 200+ videos from her YouTube account because he knew it was the source of her income.

Watch the video below:

