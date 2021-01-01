In a rare occurrence, churches across Lagos and a few other states were shut by the dot of 12, when fireworks and the deafening shouts of ‘Happy New Year’ should customarily have rend the air. This is the short story of 2020 and how COVID-19 has changed the world.

Just when the world was heaving a sigh of relief, the last few weeks of 2020 saw a resurgence of the pandemic with galloping numbers of confirmed cases amid reports of new deadly variants of COVID-19.

In Nigeria, the last week of 2020 had seen a renewed clampdown on violators of COVID-19 protocols while religious leaders engaged government over the cross-over service that was anticipated to pull a crowd of worshippers. As a result, churches have adjusted their plans for crossover services on the night of December 31, especially after Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos Commissioner of Police, had yesterday directed all officers to enforce all protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, specifically the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew and total closure of nightclubs, bars, lounges, event centres, among others.

As at 7:00 p.m. last night, the crossover live service of the Daystar Christian Centre had begun all on its social media platforms, while that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Covenant Christian Centre, Royalty Christian Centre, Christ Embassy, and House on The Rock, were some moments from live streaming.

Every New Year’s eve, Christians gather to worship and share testimonies of God’s goodness in the outgoing year and pray for blessings while receiving prophecies for a new beginning.

For some, that is the only day they attend a church service in the year. Last night cross over was, however, a quiet and dull ‘rite of passage’ as faithful only clung to their handheld devices and TV sets to join in several of the virtual services.

Reactions from worshippers that greeted the cancellation of cross over services left much less enthusiastic about 2021.

