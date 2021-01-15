Nigerians are today sending out messages of love in honour of servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

As the nation commemorates its 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, many citizens and supporters of the Nigerian Military all over the world have taken to social media to show solidarity and support.

Wreath-laying ceremonies are expected to hold in states across the country as well as in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where President Muhammadu Buhari and other top officials are expected to be in attendance.

But while the ceremonies are yet to get underway, Nigerians have taken to social media to honour both fallen heroes and those who are still giving their all to ensure that the walls at the frontlines do not fall, leaving the citizens vulnerable.

We can’t thank you enough for d sacrifice u made; u stayed awake to make sure we sleep,

Our posthumous thanks go to you &the families who not only bear the fearful apprehension of their going to war,but also the heart break of their death#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/RxSigmsaN5 — iam_musty (@MustaphaOlatu19) January 15, 2021

#DHQUpdate #AFRD2021 ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY: TRIBUTE TO OUR HEROES Today we remember our fallen heroes, men and women of the Armed Forces who have paid the supreme price to safeguard our nations peace, security and stability. #VeteransDay #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/z3RuhdAnqR — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) January 15, 2021

Today is Armed Forces Remembrance Day. May God be with our gallant troops and all our fallen heroes families🙏🙏🙏🙏

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay. #AFRD2021 pic.twitter.com/YBbkAgHpQp — TD Cole Esq. ⚖🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) January 15, 2021

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay

I lost brothers and friends, may God rest their souls as we remember them today. pic.twitter.com/EydZOruEXl — writeLoveOnHerArms (@FolaBaby_) January 15, 2021

For 6month she hasn’t seen her Dad and you think she isn’t strong. My baby is strong ooo. Having soldiers has parent

To our falling heroes, we will always remember you#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #TachaMatters pic.twitter.com/LVZKLXifk3 — Alarima Blessing (@AlarimaB) January 15, 2021

“As we celebrate this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we solemnly thank the Almighty God for giving us men and women ready to obey the call to fight and if need be, die for the fatherland. We are grateful that they were faithful to the cause,… pic.twitter.com/JhGTJhsv71 — Francis Ekpenyong (@ekpesfrancis) January 15, 2021

LAST COMMAND OF Late Lt. Col Abu Ali.. “Gentlemen, stay alert , alive and be prayerful. I don’t want any of my soldiers injured or lost his life in this operation, and if at all someone may go down, let me be the one”#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/GirtwEI0ME — GIDADO (@ag_dauda) January 15, 2021

For all that they had done and continue to do in defence of our lives and territorial integrity, on this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we have every reason to #ThankASoldier. May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in peace. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 15, 2021

For our sake, they left their comfort zone; had sleepless nights; came face to face with death, some survived it, some couldn’t while some sustained life threatening injury. How can we appreciate all this efforts? We really can’t! #ThankASoldier#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/v82JOCu8J1 — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) January 15, 2021

Today we remember our military who has lost there life’s in making sure we are safe.

May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in peace. #ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/NegErt25l6 — Ekiti trends (@ekititrends) January 15, 2021

I use this moment and day to appreciate the sacrifices of our Armed Forces. From having to leave families behind, to keeping us safe, to ensuring that we can sleep in peace and comfort while sacrificing theirs, we say thank you.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/pXVyU86Err — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) January 15, 2021

Armed Forces Remembrance Day!

The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vein. Ameen 🤲🏻 #ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/SMdA5ewESA — ✨A.Y✨ (@__AUTHORITY_) January 15, 2021

May Allah continue to keep my father and other soldiers who lay down everything for this country

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/R5v9Car1dj — Amina Yusuf (@amina_yusu) January 15, 2021

Don’t just #ThankASoldier today, appreciate them always. Everyday should be #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay and not just a day 😢 😭 😩 😩 😩 😩 pic.twitter.com/kPZ5ggZmdM — Communicator (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) January 15, 2021

Today, on #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay we remember our fallen heroes and pray for their eternal repose. We also #ThankASoldier still standing and fighting to protect our sovereign integrity, and pray God to protect them and grant us victory over our enemies. pic.twitter.com/WCfBAU0LaH — Sanusi Ohiare, PhD (@Sohiare) January 15, 2021

"As we celebrate this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we solemnly thank the Almighty God for giving us men and women ready to obey the call to fight and if need be, die for the fatherland. We are grateful that they were faithful to the cause,… pic.twitter.com/JhGTJhsv71 — Francis Ekpenyong (@ekpesfrancis) January 15, 2021

Today, I remember Tolulope Arotile and all other gallant officers who paid the ultimate price for our country’s safety; who left their families to ensure our country is not hijacked by terrorists. May they find rest in eternity. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/9EO3BVyiN3 — Oluwatobi Odeyinka (@tobi_teepen) January 15, 2021

May the departed souls rest in peace.

And protect the best of men guarding us🙏#AFRD2021 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/3BugT8Ba9A — Yeribaba’s Page✍️🇳🇬 (@Yeribaba_II) January 15, 2021

Today as we remember our fallen heroes, I remember a friend and a brother, LT. Charles T. Avong.

This is to say thank you for giving your life to the service of mother land. Today we appreciate you and pray for the repose of your soul.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay 🕊 pic.twitter.com/DxKiBmCI0z — JESSE of KADUNA (@Jesse_David07) January 15, 2021

The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

Globally, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year and it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War.

But, with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15, 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.