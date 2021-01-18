Nigerians in the diaspora have designed a special attire popularly called Aso-Ebi for the Wednesday, January 20, inauguration ceremony of US president-elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

In a video that has gone viral, two Nigerian men residing in the United States can be seen brandishing the African print with the photos of Biden and Harris imprinted on the fabrics. The men who were speaking in Yoruba stated that they are sending the fabrics to their tailors to make them an outfit befitting for the ceremony.

One of the joyous Nigerians said, “So, aso ebi is ready now, can you see this? It is ready. I am taking mine to the tailor for the inauguration.

Another Nigerian, who spoke in Yoruba, said, “We will rock this, we will sweep away all those with negative mindsets out of the white house.

The term ‘aso ebi‘ is coined from two Yoruba words ‘aso‘ meaning cloth and ‘ebi’ which means family. It is a uniform dress that is traditionally worn as a means of identification for relatives at weddings, funerals, and other celebrations as a form of support and solidarity. It is made from different attires such as Ankara, Lace, Guinea among others.

This is not the first time Nigerians will be celebrating with Americans, it happened during the Obama administration.

Joe’s victory was certified by the Congress after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol in a bid to prevent the affirmation.

