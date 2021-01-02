Nigerians have been enjoined to pray fervently for their country this year in the face of the myriads of challenges that have bedevilled it in recent time.

The Primate of the African Church, His Eminence, Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe, who gave the advice in his new year message to Nigerians, yesterday, said the country was on the edge of a precipice, saying it needs God now more than before.

He said: “To be candid, nothing seems to be working in the country. Imagine a man at 60 still crawling. Nigeria is indeed a paradox. It is a country of five talents that is being governed by ‘one talent’ leaders. The fact that good and purposeful political leadership is indispensable in the development of a country cannot be controverted. We are stuck in the mud of underdevelopment today because we lack such leadership in our country.

“As a people we have suffered a lot in the hands of our so-called political leaders. Rather than providing the citizenry with basic amenities that will make life more meaningful they continue to enrich themselves and their children and right before their very eyes, Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, rape, ritual killings, corruption and the likes continue to thrive.

“We should not be surprised that the air is filled with a lot of protests and resentment by the people because the masses are not getting the dividends of democracy. The reaction that is emanating from the masses is in consonance with the scriptures, which says, ‘when the righteous thrive, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan,’ Proverbs 29: 2.”

The cleric said government was bereft of ideas to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country, adding that political and social divisions have widened particularly in 2020.

“If not for God, those of us who made it to this new year may probably have gone with the tide of 2020, but glory be to God that he spared our lives to witness the beginning of another year despite the ordeal we went through last year.

“As we enter 2021, I believe God will stand by us and fight our battles for us. Most people were hopeless in 2020 as a result of the many negative life situations that dashed our hopes. I believe God will restore our hope in 2021, because He is the source of hope and He will surely see us through in this New Year in Jesus Name. It is time for us to go back to the drawing board and amend our ways. Let us all draw closer to God and totally depend on Him for our survival. It is certain that with Him on our side we shall conquer if we faint not, Hebrews 4: 15 – 16.”

