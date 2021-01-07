Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has again condemned the state of the Nation, this time, taking a swipe at corrupt officials.

Bishop Kukah who spoke at a sermon titled “A Nation in Search of Its Soul” at the wake mass for Archbishop Peter Yariyock Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna, accused Nigerian politicians of turning politics into a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation.

This latest development comes after his Christmas message which was welcomed by some factions and criticized by others.

According to Kukah, Nigeria has become a huge wasteland with huge debris of the deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity”,

The Bishop alleged that Nigerians sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources but seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages.

Kukah said;

“Today, our dear nation is like the proverbial farmer searching for his black goat. He has to do it with a sense of urgency because the darkness is setting in as the sun quickly recedes.

“Our nation has become one huge wasteland, huge debris of the deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity. Nigerian politicians have turned our politics into a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation.

“The levels of frustration are rising by the day and we can see all this in the rise in domestic violence and inter-communal conflicts. A combination of all these has turned us unto a nation at war with itself.”

Kukah added, “Nigerians complain that the country is full of churches and mosques and they cannot find the values of these religions in everyday life. We sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources but we seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages.”

