The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Wednesday, has said that Nigerians whose NIN slips carry wrong dates of birth will have to pay the sum of N15,000 to correct it from the commission’s database.

This development was confirmed on Wednesday by NIMC’s Regional Coordinator, Mrs Funmi Opesanwo, at the commission’s office in the Alausa area of Lagos State.

NIN holders, according to Opesanwo, are also required to pay a processing fee of N5,000 for card renewal or card replacement as well as an address modification fee of N500.

She stressed that enrolling for the NIN is free, however, there are fees attached to card renewal, correction of date of birth and change of address.

Opesanwo, according to The Punch, said:

“For the date of birth correction, there is a processing fee of N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000. For the modification of address or name, it is N500. So, people misconstrue this to mean that in NIMC they are asking them to pay money. No, those are for services.”

The regional director further emphasized that these fees are not being collected by officials but are payable to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government.

“For correction of date of birth, it is N15,000 and it is payable to the TSA,” she added.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Communication Commission had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate telephone lines not linked to the NIN of Nigerians.

The Federal Government, however, has given subscribers with NIN until January 19 to link their NIN with their SIM cards while subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to do so.

Similarly, following the end of the New Year holiday, large crowds have continued to troop into various NIMC offices across the country.

Speaking on the large crowds that resurfaced on Wednesday, Opesanwo said, “When we came this morning, a lot of applicants complained that their SIM (cards) have been blocked and that is why we are experiencing this large number today.”

Like this: Like Loading...