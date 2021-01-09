Breaking News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,500 For Third Day, 12 More Deaths

By
0
nigeria’s-covid-19-cases-exceed-1,500-for-third-day,-12-more-deaths
Views: Visits 3
(FILE) A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

Nigeria recorded cases of coronavirus beyond 1,500 for the third consecutive day on Friday, data has revealed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country released the data in a late-night tweet.

It disclosed that 1,544 new cases were reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The agency had confirmed 1,565 and 1,664 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

While Friday’s figure was the third-highest since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, Lagos topped the states with new infections, reporting 739 more cases.

READ ALSO: Bed Occupancy In Lagos COVID-19 Care Centres Increases To 51% – Govt

It was followed by Plateau and the FCT which reported 168 and 153 new cases while the others had infections less than 100.

They include Oyo – 91, Nasarawa – 90, Rivers – 80, Kaduna – 35, Edo – 33, Kano – 29, Ogun – 21, Delta – 19, Sokoto – 16, and Ebonyi – 11.

Others are Akwa Ibom – 11, Enugu – 10, Osun – 10, Niger – nine, Bauchi – eight, Kebbi – eight, Katsina – two, and Taraba – one.

1544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-739

Plateau-168

FCT-153

Oyo-91

Nasarawa-90

Rivers-80

Kaduna-35

Edo-33

Kano-29

Ogun-21

Delta-19

Sokoto-16

Akwa Ibom-11

Ebonyi-11

Enugu-10

Osun-10

Niger-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-8

Katrina-2

Taraba-1

97,478 confirmed

78,552 discharged

1,342 deaths pic.twitter.com/gKOwQpoLJY

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 8, 2021

Similarly, the NCDC noted that the nation’s death toll rose to 1,342 after 12 more infected people lost the fight to the disease.

On the other hand, 575 more people who had been infected were successfully treated and discharged, bringing the recoveries in the country so far to 78,552,

According to the health agency, 1,011,584 samples have been collected and tested across the country as of 9am on Saturday.

Of the figures, 97,478 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed while the nation has a total of 17,584 active cases.

See the figures according to the states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 34,875 6,320 28,303 252
FCT 13,224 5,363 7,754 107
Kaduna 5,752 422 5,275 55
Plateau 5,549 453 5,050 46
Oyo 4,248 759 3,435 54
Rivers 3,818 440 3,313 65
Edo 3,029 178 2,732 119
Ogun 2,626 250 2,342 34
Kano 2,418 311 2,037 70
Delta 1,963 174 1,737 52
Ondo 1,863 59 1,763 41
Katsina 1,673 59 1,587 27
Kwara 1,495 370 1,094 31
Enugu 1,455 59 1,375 21
Gombe 1,359 321 1,001 37
Ebonyi 1,131 29 1,072 30
Abia 1,082 85 986 11
Bauchi 1,079 179 883 17
Nasarawa 1,051 713 325 13
Osun 1,046 49 973 24
Borno 823 49 738 36
Imo 789 30 743 16
Bayelsa 560 74 465 21
Benue 553 73 469 11
Akwa Ibom 476 76 391 9
Adamawa 471 208 238 25
Sokoto 471 153 298 20
Niger 463 81 369 13
Ekiti 426 16 403 7
Jigawa 410 31 368 11
Anambra 364 70 274 20
Taraba 226 28 191 7
Kebbi 223 28 182 13
Yobe 201 49 144 8
Cross River 169 0 157 12
Zamfara 112 25 82 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


US Is North Korea’s ‘Biggest Enemy’, Says Kim Jong Un

Previous article

Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s account for attempting to incite violence

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News