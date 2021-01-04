Breaking News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 90,000 As NCDC Confirms Nine More Deaths

By
0
nigeria’s-covid-19-cases-exceed-90,000-as-ncdc-confirms-nine-more-deaths
Views: Visits 5
(FILE) A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre on September 3, 2020. AFP

Nigeria has continued to record higher cases of coronavirus across various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the nation’s tally topped 90,000 on Sunday.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 917 new infections and nine more deaths in its latest report on the outbreak.

In a late-night tweet, the health agency disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the nation’s capital – Abuja.

Of the cases, the FCT and Lagos reported more than 200 infections, while the remaining states except Kaduna recorded less than 100 cases.

Abuja has 222, Lagos reported 214, Kaduna recorded 119, Plateau has 92, Nasarawa got 50, Oyo reported 41, and Adamawa has 33 more cases.

Others are Ondo – 32, Abia – 28, Ogun – 19, Rivers – 17, Kano – 16, Yobe – 14, Edo – eight, Anambra – six, Ekiti – five, and Jigawa – one.

917 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

FCT-222

Lagos-214

Kaduna-119

Plateau-92

Nasarawa-50

Oyo-41

Adamawa-33

Ondo-32

Abia-28

Ogun-19

Rivers-17

Kano-16

Yobe-14

Edo-8

Anambra-6

Ekiti-5

Jigawa-1

90,080 confirmed

75,044 discharged

1,311 deaths pic.twitter.com/7MmPvBIwNL

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 3, 2021

While the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020 is 90,080, 75,044 people have been discharged and 1,311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

According to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, a total of 33 people lost the battle to COVID-19 in the last one week.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 31,321 4,279 26,795 247
FCT 12,083 4,391 7,588 104
Kaduna 5,447 686 4,708 53
Plateau 4,997 393 4,560 44
Oyo 4,035 581 3,402 52
Rivers 3,572 299 3,209 64
Edo 2,888 90 2,681 117
Ogun 2,552 226 2,292 34
Kano 2,324 326 1,930 68
Delta 1,888 99 1,737 52
Ondo 1,843 39 1,763 41
Katsina 1,636 180 1,429 27
Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31
Enugu 1,382 13 1,348 21
Gombe 1,338 300 1,001 37
Ebonyi 1,097 -5 1,072 30
Abia 1,028 50 968 10
Bauchi 1,020 143 860 17
Osun 1,019 30 965 24
Nasarawa 898 560 325 13
Borno 796 22 738 36
Imo 766 32 722 12
Benue 532 52 469 11
Bayelsa 519 77 421 21
Akwa Ibom 437 43 385 9
Adamawa 424 161 238 25
Niger 417 84 320 13
Ekiti 415 14 395 6
Jigawa 407 28 368 11
Sokoto 380 92 270 18
Anambra 328 34 274 20
Taraba 217 23 187 7
Yobe 201 49 144 8
Kebbi 173 20 144 9
Cross River 169 0 157 12
Zamfara 112 25 82 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


Kwara Governor Dissolves Cabinet One Year After Inauguration

Previous article

Ex-UNILAG VC Professor Ibidapo-Obe Dies, Buhari Mourns

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News