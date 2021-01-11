After winning the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight title last year, Nigerian Ridwan ”Scorpion” Oyekola has emerged the WBF Boxer of the Month for December 2020.

Oyekola, who is the International Featherweight Champion, also won the prestigious ‘Newcomer of The Year’ award according to an official statement released on the WBF website at the weekend.

“Oyekola showed his great potential with an outstanding win over the Argentine Lucas Mattias Montesino on December 27 in the fight of the year. Look out for great things in 2021 for this young fighter with huge potential”, the statement reads in part.

Some of the previous winners of the award are: Donald Brown (USA)/Ayumu Hanada (Japan) 2019, Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab (Nigeria) 2018, Sherif Morina (Germany) 2017, Malik Zinad (Libya) & André Valavanis (Egypt) 2016, and Frans Ramabola (South Africa), who won it in 2015.

Oyekola beat Argentina´s Lucas Mathias Montesino by unanimous decision, in what was called a clear-cut fight of the year candidate by WBF President Howard Goldberg.

The 23 years old Oyekola, who was celebrated on the official website of the boxing body took his record to 7-1-1 (5), while capturing his first international title. “There is certainly much more to come from this promising young man in the future,” said the WBF President.

While appraising the Fight of the Year: Ridwan Oyekola vs Lucas M. Montesino, which was the last WBF fight of the year, Goldberg described the ten rounds bout as “explosive toe-to-toe action, with every punch looking like it would result in a knockout.” He added: “Its truly a captivating fight, which will be remembered for many years to come.”