By Ayo Onikoyi

A new social impact movie, The New Patriots, has been officially selected for the 2021 Five Continents International Film Festival, Venezuela in the drama feature film category.

It is the only feature film from Africa selected for the next edition of the prestigious international festival.

The “New Patriots” is set in a fictional tiny country called the Republic of Aruguna. The movie demonstrates the disenchantment of the youth with the sociopolitical situation in their country and the nonviolent strategy mobilized to confront the problem.

The New Patriots parades top grade actors like Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule, Taiwo Ibikunle and other talented thespians.

The movie was directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo and produced by Dr. Rotimi Adelola of Number 9 Film Studio.

