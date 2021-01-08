As Staff suspend strike

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has resumed normal enrolment services for the National Identity Number (NIN) at its centres nationwide.

This followed the suspension of its two-day strike action by the staff of the Commission which commenced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Commission, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, all the glitches experienced since January 6, 2021, had been sorted out before the resumption of the enrolment exercise by the striking staff.

Recall that the enrolment services at NIMC centres were temporarily disrupted when the local chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on industrial action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, immediately after their congress.

However, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali (Pantami), promptly intervened in the matter and assured the workers that he would look into their grievances and advised them to empathise with Nigerians, especially at this time that linkage of the NIN with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards is ongoing for the security of lives and property in the country.

The statement reads in parts: “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is glad to inform the general public that normal enrolment services for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been fully restored at all NIMC offices nationwide as the glitches experienced since January 6, 2021, have been sorted out.

“Enrolment services were temporarily disrupted when the local chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on an industrial action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, immediately after their congress.”

While thanking Nigerians for their understanding in the face of the challenges posed by the two-day hiatus in enrolment, Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, stressed his Management’s avowed pursuit of the welfare, health, and safety of all staff of the Commission.

Engr. Aziz enjoined staff to go about their normal duties while fully observing the COVID-19 protocols as they enroll Nigerians and other eligible individuals. He also gave the assurance that more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) would be made available to staff, in addition to those already donated by the World Bank which had since been distributed to all NIMC offices nationwide.

Meanwhile, workers of the National Identity Management Commission have suspended their two days of industrial action which they embarked upon over the fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency.

According to the staff, they decided to put the strike on hold after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be looked into.

The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, who confirmed the suspension of the strike in Abuja said the staff had agreed to go back to their duty posts on compassionate grounds pending the implementation of the agreement reached with Federal government.

