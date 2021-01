Following issues of overcrowding being witnessed across the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices nationwide due to the ongoing enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN), the commissioner has listed its centres in Lagos and Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Communication and digital economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had directed all telcos to link the numbers of subscribers to valid NINs or risk the numbers being blocked.

In the wake of this directive, Nigerians began to troop into enrolment centres to carry out their NIN registration.

LIST OF FCT NIN ENROLMENT CENTERS:

STATE OFFICE ABAJI AMAC BWARI GWAGWALADA KWALI KUJE FEDERAL SECRETARIAT. NIGERIAN IMMIGRATION SERVICE. FRSC ZONE 7 MIN OF AGRIC MOGADISHU CANTONEMENT. NASS DSS OSGF INEC MIN OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS. DEI DEI PSIN KUBWA. NIPOST KUBWA NOA NIGERIAN CUSTOM GWARINPA FHA KARSHI JIWA DUTSE MIN OF JUSTICE NOUN KENUJ SCH JIKWOYI HIGH COURT LUGBE KURUDU NATIONAL MOSQUE EFCC

LIST OF NIN ENROLMENT CENTERS LAGOS WEST:

LGA’S LAGOS WEST ERCs

AGEGE AGEGE LGA

ORILE AGEGE LCDA

ALIMOSHO ALIMOSHO LGA

AYOBO IPAJA LCDA

IGANDO/IKOTUN LCDA

SYNAGOGUE

AGBADO/OKE ODO LCDA

AMUWO ODOFIN AMUWO ODOFIN LGA

ORIADE LCDA

BADAGRY BADAGRY LGA

OLORUNDA LCDA

IFAKO IJAIYE FJAIYE OJOKORO LCDA

UBA DOPEMU ERC

IKEJA IKEJA LGA

MUSHIN LGA

OSHODI ISOLO EJIGBO LCDA

ISOLO LCDA

OSHODI/ISOLO LGA

OJO LASU

OTO-AWORI LCDA

OJO LGA

STATE OFFICE STATE OFFICE

LGA’S LAGOS EAST ERCs

EPE EPE LGA ERC

IBEJU LEKKI IBEJU LEKKI LGA ERC

ETI OSA ETI OSA LGA ERC

SANGOTEDO LCDA ERC

IRU LCDA ERC

PASSPORT OFFICE IKOYI ALAGBON ERC

LAGOS ISLAND LAGOS ISLAND LGA ERC

FIRS

SHOMOLU SHOMOLU LGA ERC

BARIGA LCDA ERC

SURULERE SURULERE LGA ERC

COKER AGUDA LCDA ERC

ITIRE IKATE LCDA ERC

LAGOS MAINLAND YABA MAINLAND LGA

UNILAG SPECIAL CENTRE

YABATECH ERC

APAPA APAPA LGA ERC

NNS QUORA

AJEROMI LGA IFELODUN LCDA

IKORODU IKORODU WEST LGA ERC

IGBOGBO BAIYEKU LCDA ERC

LASPOTECH ERC

IMOTA LCDA ERC

ZENITH BANK HEAD OFFICE

While the Federal Government has given suscribers with NIN numbers until 19th January to link their phones lines, those who do not have NIN numbers have been until February 19 to vist enrolment centres to process the numbers.

